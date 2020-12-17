  1. Home
Fashion Face Off: Rakul Preet Singh or Kareena Kapoor Khan; Who wore the cut out pantsuit better?

Kareena and Rakul, both were spotted wearing similar cut out pantsuit by different brands and they looked stunning in the best possible way.
23143 reads Mumbai
Rakul Preet Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashion Face Off pantsuit Fashion Face Off: Rakul Preet Singh or Kareena Kapoor Khan; Who wore the cut out pantsuit better?
South and Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh is known for her chic, simple and classy style statement. The stunner manages to balance the right fashion for every occasion. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, is known for her experimental ensembles. She is someone who carries an outfit with ease and confidence. Well, pantsuits, as we all know are in trend and celebs are seen going gaga over it for a while now. Interestingly, Kareena and Rakul, both were spotted wearing similar cut out pantsuit by different brands and they looked stunning in their best possible way. 

Rakul Preet Singh, who will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, stunned us with her on-point fashion game in a pink pantsuit featuring cut-outs on both the sides. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, Rakul completed her look with beige sandals, subtle makeup, and statement earrings. Sharing this look earlier this year on her Instagram, the actress wrote, “She has fire in her soul and grace in her heart.” While her outfit grabbed the spotlight, we think she could have opted for better footwear. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, sported a purple pantsuit by Atsu and it featured similar cut-outs as Rakul’s at her waist. She sported this with her hair pulled back into a messy bun.  Also, the plunging neckline is the common element in both the pantsuits. 

Also Read: Fashion Face off: Alia Bhatt or Rashmika Mandanna; Who wore the Zimmermann better? 

We loved how both the actresses are giving #BossLady vibes in their best stylish way in blazer look. But who according to you pulled off the cut-out outfit better? Let us know in the comment section below. 

