Fashion Face off: Rashmika Mandanna or Shruti Haasan; Who styled satin slip dress better?

As we all know, the fashion world is competitive and celebs leave no stone unturned to look their best all the time. They are constantly under the media glare and this pushes them to put their best fashion foot forward. Also, these stars or their stylists take a cue from each other’s style and give us fashion face-off. Today, we have two stunning actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Shruti Haasan on the face-off list.

Yesterday, Rashmika Mandanna posted a breathtakingly beautiful photo of herself in a purple satin slip dress and we can't get enough of how stunning she looks in it. The stunner has up her fashion game like no other in the last couple of years and her latest photo is proof. The 'National Crush' Rashmika Mandanna teamed her slit cut dress with a layered neckpiece and completed her look with hair in a messy ponytail. She kept her makeup to a minimum and let her outfit do all the talking.

Shruti Haasan, on the other hand, was seen wearing a similar slit cut satin dress. The Vakeel Saab actress kept it as simple as she couple and accessorised her look with button earrings. One can see, she flaunts the backside of the outfit and she is slaying it like a queen. Shruti is known for her unconventional fashion choices and styling. She leaves no stone unturned to put her best fashion foot forward. Even during the lockdown, Shruti has been sharing such gorgeous photos that are a visual treat.

Who according to you wore the satin slip dress better? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

