Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni, Deepika Padukone or Gal Gadot: Who wore the ruffle blouse better?

As we all know, celebrities leave no stone unturned when it comes to putting their best fashion foot forward. They have an army of a team who looks after their makeup, hair and selecting the best designer outfits for every event. Despite all efforts, a lot of times the outfits worn by celebrities turn out to be quite similar to each other. They unintentionally end up wearing an exact or similar outfit, thus giving us fashion face-off that we cannot stop talking about. Today we have on our list- Samantha Akkineni, and international star Gal Gadot.

Recently, Samantha Akkineni took social media by storm after she posted a photo of herself in a ruffle organza backless top by Shehla Khan. She looked a vision in white and teamed her classic piece with blue velvet pants. The Oh Baby actress completed her look with filled eyebrows, minimal makeup, natural lip colour and smokey eye. We just can't get enough of this stunning look of hers!



On the other hand, Deepika Padukone, in the past flaunted her love for ruffle top. At the red carpet of the MAMI film festival, Sam opted for a white cut-sleeve blouse with a heavily ruffled neckline. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika teamed her ruffled top with dramatic black pants.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot also joins the list of celebs who treated us with a stunning look in the ruffle top. At the Critics Choice Awards, Gal Gadot wore a dramatic ruffle neckline blouse that was neatly tucked into a pair of black tailored pants, by Prabal Gurung. Solitaire earrings and hair pulled back in a bun completed her look.

Who according to you styled the ruffle top better - Samantha Akkineni, Gal Gadot or Deepika Padukone? Comment below and let us know.

