Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni & Kareena Kapoor Khan in a personalised organza saree; Who wore it better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Samantha Akkineni are known for their impeccable style and fashion choices. However, what has come to our notice is that they have got same fashion taste as well. Like literally!

Samantha Akkineni and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the two talented actresses belonging from two different film industries are winning our hearts with their fashion face-off. Kareena and Sam are known for their impeccable style and fashion choices. However, what has come to our notice is that they have got the same fashion taste. Like literally! Unintentionally, Samantha Akkineni got inspired by Kareena's personalised organza saree. At the success meet of her recently released film, Jaanu, Sam was clicked in hand-painted silk organza saree enhanced with hand embroidered gota. The highlight of the saree was her movie name 'Jaanu' written' all over it.

Samantha Akkineni picked designer Picchika by Urvashi Sethi saree for the recent event and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. She finished out her look with a lot of eye shadow, neutral makeup, bright pink lips and hair in a braid. While we didn't like the choice of her earrings, Samantha Akkineni, otherwise pulled off this personalized saree gracefully. She looked amazing! On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan had worn this same personalized saree having 'Bebo' typography on it during the promotions of her film, Good Newwz.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked in a hand-painted powder blue pure silk organza saree with customised name on it enhanced. Kareena styled her look with a simple braid, drop earrings, light smokey eyes and a natural lip. We love how the saree is so poised and elegant and the graphic stands out.

Also Read: Best and Worst dressed South celebs of week: From Samantha Akkineni to Rashmika Mandanna & Tamannaah Bhatia

Both, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Samantha Akkineni looked stunning and we clearly can't pick one. Who do you think pulled off the customised saree look better? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Instagram

Read More