Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni or Alia Bhatt; Who styled white sharara set better?

Fashion plays a very important role in the life of celebrities. Be it at the airport or a making red carpet appearance, they leave no stone unturned when it comes to putting their best fashion foot forward. Samantha Akkineni and are two stunning actresses in the film industry who have got a unique sense of fashion. They express themselves through their sartorial choices. Two very different but stylish ladies are on our fashion face-off list today as they were seen wearing a very similar sharara set at pre-wedding festivities.

For Venkatesh Daggubati’s daughter's pre-wedding festivities, Samantha Akkineni opted for a white kurta featuring colourful panels and buttons and paired it with heavily embroidered sharara and dupatta by Sukriti and Aakriti. Sam kept her tresses open and completed her look with minimal makeup. She accessorised the gorgeous looking sharara set with a choker and sunglasses. She looked pretty as always!

In March this year, Alia Bhatt attended a friend's wedding in Jaipur. The RRR actress grabbed everyone's attention over her outfits at the wedding. For one of the pre-wedding events, Alia was seen wearing a similar sharara set as Samantha Akkineni. She opted for a white kurta paired with tiered shararas. The multicoloured detailing and rows of thread work in both shararas looks stood out beautifully. Alia Bhatt completed her look with her hair tied back into a loose ponytail along with a perfect pair of black sunnies.

Both the actresses did slay the look in their signature style. Who according to you pulled it off better? Let us know in the comment section below.

