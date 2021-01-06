Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni or Alia Bhatt; Who wore the puffed sleeves crop top better?

Samantha Akkineni and Alia Bhatt possess a unique sense of fashion and express themselves through it.

Fashion plays an important role in the life of celebrities. Some have a signature statement while some are known for being experimental, but they make sure to look good in everything. Two actresses, Samantha Akkineni and possess a unique sense of fashion and express themselves through it. Two very different but stylish ladies were seen sporting similar puffed sleeves crop top recently and we are all hearts for both the looks. Today, we have Samantha Akkineni and Alia Bhatt on our fashion face-off list

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a picture of herself wearing cropped leopard print top featuring buff sleeves by Marianna Senchina and it is worth Rs 27,000 approx. Sam paired her candy bow top with white denim and styled it cross sling bag. Known for her unconventional style statement, the Majili actress nailed this look with on-point makeup and hairdo. She looked every bit stylish!

At 's birthday party yesterday, Alia Bhatt, who will be seen opposite Ram Charan in RRR, sported a similar top and we just can't take our eyes off her. The stunner opted a satin crop top by House of CB. We are all hearts for the pretty top featuring exaggerated puff balloon sleeves, deep cuffs and a pretty button. Alia paired it with black jeans from All Saints, black pumps and a Chanel crossbody sling bag. She completed her look with minimal makeup, hair pulled back in a messy ponytail and accessorised all-black outfit with small hoop earrings.

Both, Sam and Alia managed to steal the attention in their own way. However, we just can't pick one since both rocked the crop top look in a stylish way possible. Who according to you wore it better? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara to Pooja Hegde: 6 times South stars showed us how to rock thigh high slits

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×