Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni or Deepika Padukone; Who pulled off red pantsuit better?
Two of the most stylish actresses of the Indian film industry, Samantha Akkineni and Deepika Padukone have always managed to look on point every time. The divas are also known for setting trends of their own from time-to-time. Well, once again, Sam and Deepika are on our fashion face-off list. Sam and DP, both were seen flaunting their love for a pantsuit. However, what matters is who pulled off the look better. Take a look below.
Talking about Deepika Padukone's look, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the red power suit by Jacquemus. With a baggy silhouette and a laid-back fit, DP completed her look with a pair of sneakers and layered with necklaces and gold hoops. With neutral makeup, Samantha defined her eyes with a smudged brown eyeshadow. DP, who will be seen opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's untitled film, made sure to balance her look by adding a sporty yet glam touch to her promotional look for Chhapaak.
Who according to you looked better in a red pantsuit? Let us know in the comment section below!
Also Read: PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda look stylish as they twin in pantsuits for a chat show