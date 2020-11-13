Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni or Katrina Kaif; Who pulled off the floral print lehenga better?

Sam and Kat both styled the floral lehenga in their best way possible. However, it is difficult for us to pick one as a winner.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni never fails to grab eyeballs for her sartorial choices. This woman can pull off every look with grace and confidence. Be it stepping out in a simple kurta-set to going all-glam at the red carpet, Sam has always left us stunned with her style and beauty. And when it comes to acing traditional look, nobody can beat the Oh Baby actress. This Diwali, Samantha Akkineni is spreading some ethnic charm in a floral print blue lehenga and we just can't stop staring at it.

Samantha Akkineni casts her spell and proves she's the epitome of grace in floral chiffon lehenga for Diwali. The Majili actress took to Instagram and shared her latest look wearing Mrunalini Rao ensemble. She paired this refreshing print outfit with a royal blue blouse. She completed her look with a statement choker, earrings and rusted lip colour. The gorgeous actress finished the festive look with her half hair tied in a ponytail. Looking beautiful and how!

Interestingly, last year for a wedding, also picked similar floral print lehenga by Anita Dongre. Kat teamed it up with a floral printed blue blouse and rounded out with a dupatta. We loved how Katrina Kaif kept it simple, minimal and accessorised her look with statement jewellery.

Sam and Kat, both styled the floral lehenga in their best way possible. However, it is difficult for us to pick one as a winner. Who according to you styled it better? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan gear up for Diwali celebration in this latest romantic PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×