  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni or Katrina Kaif; Who pulled off the floral print lehenga better?

Sam and Kat both styled the floral lehenga in their best way possible. However, it is difficult for us to pick one as a winner.
17726 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni Katrina Kaif floral print lehenga Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni or Katrina Kaif; Who pulled off the floral print lehenga better?
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South beauty Samantha Akkineni never fails to grab eyeballs for her sartorial choices. This woman can pull off every look with grace and confidence. Be it stepping out in a simple kurta-set to going all-glam at the red carpet, Sam has always left us stunned with her style and beauty. And when it comes to acing traditional look, nobody can beat the Oh Baby actress. This Diwali, Samantha Akkineni is spreading some ethnic charm in a floral print blue lehenga and we just can't stop staring at it. 

Samantha Akkineni casts her spell and proves she's the epitome of grace in floral chiffon lehenga for Diwali. The Majili actress took to Instagram and shared her latest look wearing Mrunalini Rao ensemble. She paired this refreshing print outfit with a royal blue blouse. She completed her look with a statement choker, earrings and rusted lip colour. The gorgeous actress finished the festive look with her half hair tied in a ponytail. Looking beautiful and how! 

Interestingly, last year for a wedding, Katrina Kaif also picked similar floral print lehenga by Anita Dongre. Kat teamed it up with a floral printed blue blouse and rounded out with a dupatta. We loved how Katrina Kaif kept it simple, minimal and accessorised her look with statement jewellery. 

Sam and Kat, both styled the floral lehenga in their best way possible. However, it is difficult for us to pick one as a winner. Who according to you styled it better? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Also Read: Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan gear up for Diwali celebration in this latest romantic PHOTO 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni or Deepika Padukone; Who pulled off red pantsuit better?
Samantha Akkineni shares a dreamy PHOTO as she enjoys a sunset view from her rooftop with a friend
PICS: Samantha Akkineni goes casual & layers her travel look with denim jacket as she gets clicked at airport
Vijay Deverakonda CONFIRMS he's single and loves being a rebel on Samantha Akkineni's chat show
Rakul Preet Singh accepts Naga Chaitanya's Green India Challenge as she plants saplings; Samantha comments
Kajal Aggarwal to Samantha Akkineni: 5 best picked looks that will help you to plan your festive wardrobe
Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Samantha

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

katrina all the way ^^

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement