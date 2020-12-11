Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni or Parineeti Chopra; Who wore the bandhani print drape dress better?

Fashion face-offs are no big deal these days and today we have on the list again is Samantha Akkineni VS Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.

As we all know, stylists go beyond and make every effort to put their celebrity clients in the best stylish look. It takes an army of professionals to get that perfect look for any actor. However, a lot of stylists or actors get inspired by the looks of the other celebrities or coincidentally end up wearing the exact same dress. Fashion face-offs are no big deal these days and today we have on the list again is Samantha Akkineni VS Bollywood actress .

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a stunning look of herself in a bandhani printed dress by Reik and we are all hearts. Styled by Jukalker and makeup by Sadhana Singh, Samantha Akkineni's this look in drape dress is all about being fierce and spells supermodel vibes. Sam completed her look with fierce eye-makeup, natural lip-colour and straight hairdo. Samantha Akkineni is one of a few celebs down South who can carry any love wit ease and confidence.

Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, had also opted this comfy and stylish drape dress for one of the events in 2019. Pari teamed up the bandhani print slip dress with a yellow jacket shirt and black heels. She accessorised her look with gold statement earrings and completed it with hair natural open.

Well, we are loving both the looks, who according to you has styled bandhani print dress better? Parineeti Chopra or Samantha Akkineni? Let us know in the comment section below.

