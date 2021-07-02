  1. Home
Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni or Priya Mani; Who pulled off the personalised saree better?

While Priya Mani opted custom made saree of her name, Samantha Akkineni's look had her film’s title Jaanu painted across it.
15264 reads Mumbai
The hand-painted and custom-named saree is quite in a trend. From Samantha Akkineni to Kareena Kapoor Khan, many actresses have opted for personalized saree in the last few months and have always left us talking about their similar fashion choices. Well, today we have two stunning actresses Samantha Akkineni and Priya Mani on our fashion face-off list for wearing exactly the same custom made saree in pink. While Sam opted for the same during the promotions of her film Jaanu in 2019, Priya Mani flaunted her look in personalized saree only recently. 

One can see, Priya Mani is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a floral pink saree with her name Priya enhanced on it. Priya Mani completed her rose pure silk saree look with hair tied in fishtail, shimmery eye-shadow and dark lip colour. She accessorised her look with contrast coloured earrings. Priya looks pretty in these photos clicked by 'V Captures' Check it out below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya Mani Raj (@pillumani)

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni, for the promotions of her film Jaanu, wore this stunning blush pink saree by Jaipur-based brand Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. She teamed up the six-yard drape with a halter strap blouse. Sam decided to keep her look minimal and completed it with her hair tied in a ponytail and accessorised with golden earrings. 

While Priya Mani opted custom made saree of her name, Sam's look had her film’s title Jaanu painted across it. These stunning beauties who recently shared the screen space in The Family Man season 2, are grabbing our attention over their style statement and how. 

Credits :Instagram

