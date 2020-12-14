Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni or Raashi Khanna; Who wore the printed Merrylin dress better?

Samantha Akkineni and Raashi Khanna have similar fashion taste and this latest face-off is a proof.

We are back with another fashion face-off and this time we have on our list are two stunning South actresses, Samantha Akkineni and Raashi Khanna. Sam and Raashi, both are known for their chic, classy and minimal style statement. The duo has similar fashion taste and this latest face-off is a proof. The actresses were spotted wearing the exact same oyster sleeves Merrylin dress on different occasions. While Sam wore it during the release of Oh Baby, Raashi wore it a few days back.

During the promotions of her last film Oh Baby, Samantha Akkineni picked this super comfy and cute printed Merrylin dress, in handloom Chanderi by Little Thing Studio. We loved the touch of shell barrettes and minimal make-up that completed her look. Sam never fails to leave us amazed with her fashion choices and specifically, talking about this look, we loved how she managed to style it in the most simple yet classy way. What do you think of this look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Interestingly, South beauty Raashi Khanna wore this exact same dress recently that features oyster sleeves and belt to enhance the waist. She looked pretty as always. Raashi completed her look with minimal makeup and open soft curls. We loved how she did not go overboard and let her cute outfit do all the talking. Sharing this look on Instagram, Raashi wrote, "Let your dreams be bigger than your fears and your actions be louder than your words.."

Who according to you pulled off this look better?

Credits :Instagram

