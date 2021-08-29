Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni or Shilpa Shetty Kundra; Who aced a Sukriti and Aakriti sharara better?

As we all know, celebrities leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward. Fashion plays a very important role in their life. However, at times, actresses end up choosing similar or exact outfits and end up giving us major fashion face-off. Today we have 2 very stylish ladies on our fashion face-off list- Samantha Akkineni and Bollywood actress Kundra.

For Venkatesh Daggubati’s daughter's pre-wedding festivities, Samantha Akkineni had worn a white kurta featuring colourful panels and buttons. She paired it with heavily embroidered sharara by designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti. The Family Man 2 actress kept her hair natural open and kept her look as minimal as possible. She accessorised the sharara set with a choker and sunglasses. We loved it!

A couple of years ago, Shilpa Shetty picked this heavily embroidered sharara set for 's pre-wedding festivities and looked every bit gorgeous. Styled by Sanjana Batra, Shilpa Shetty accessorised her white floral printed sharara suit with statement earrings and teamed it with an orange potli bag and a pair of juttis from Fizzy Goblet. Giving a pure traditional touch, the stunner tied her hair neat in a bun enhanced with mogra.

Both, Samantha Akkineni and Shilpa Shetty Kundra styled Sukriti and Aakriti sharara in their own way and it is quite difficult to choose one.

Who according to you wore it better? Let us know in the comment section below.

