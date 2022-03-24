Fashion Face-Off: Samantha, Alia Bhatt or Rakul Preet Singh, who pulled off floral saree with grace?

It's summer and the trend of florals, pastel colours, easy breezy outfits is back and celebs are embracing it perfectly. While sarees never go out of style, the prints of florals definitely add an oomph to the six yards of grace. Today, for the ultimate fashion face off, we have not two but three stunning beauties, Samantha, Alia Bhatt and Rakul Preet Singh acing the floral white saree. These actresses have a great sartorial choice and need no introductions. Well, today, let's see who has pulled off the floral saree to utmost elegance and grace.

Rakul Preet Singh, who is promoting her upcoming film Attack, rocked the off white floral print saree by Picchika by Urvashi Sethi with pure charm. She paired the ensemble with an off-shoulder blouse and golden slippers. With silver oxidised earrings and subtle make-up, Rakul looks like a perfect vision in white.

Samantha's blush pink floral saree with print of her movie Jaanu on it caught the eyes of everyone, what a trend she has made since then. The actress wore a floral printed saree and teamed up with a halter neck blouse. With dewy makeup, ponytail and statement earrings, the diva looked beyond beautiful.

Alia Bhatt's love for traditional outfits and sarees was quite visible during the promotions of her blockbuster film Gangubai. For one day of promotions, The actress slipped into a white saree with pink floral print all over it. The beauty decked up in a white chiffon sheer number with minimal floral embroidery all over her drape. A matching high-neck blouse and tan kolhapuri block slippers ensured she looked put-together. Over the duration of her recent promotional looks, Alia has also made her earrings the center of attraction. With this outfit too, Bhatt rocked a pair of gold jhumka earrings and a matching gold ring.

Although, all three divas pulled off the saree, who is your favourite choice among Samantha, Rakul and Alia. Comment down and let us know.

