Fashion Face-off: Samantha, Deepika Padukone or Kajal Aggarwal; Who's silk saree look gave a timeless appeal?

Actresses like Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Deepika Padukone among many others have always flaunted their love for silk sarees. This six-yard staple promises elegance. As we talk about actresses and them wearing the timeless drape, here's a look at a fashion face-off between Samantha, Kajal and Deepika Padukone who opted for a similar saree and stepped out making a regal statement.

Samantha looked no less like a queen in a pink silk saree. Giving it a magical touch, stylist Preetham styled Samantha's rani pink silk saree with a matching blouse and accessoried with statement jewellery. Centre-parted low bun, minimal makeup and a small bindi completed her look. Sam pulled off this jaw-dropping look.

Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a similar pink shade silk saree during one of the awards events in 2018. One can see, the Project K actress styled this elegant six-yard with a neat hairdo. The smokey-eye makeup accentuated the look. Deepika accessorised the saree with gold earrings and a beautiful choker necklance giving a perfect South Indian touch to the look.

Meanwhile, mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal also opted for a silk saree for the baby shower ceremony. She draped her red silk saree giving major ethnic sartorial inspiration. She teamed it with a matching red sleeveless silk blouse and accessoried with choker necklace, a pair of gold earrings and an ear chain. Kajal Aggarwal completed her baby shower look with side-parted open locks, filled eyebrows and makeup.

Who according to you styled a traditional silk saree better? Let us know in the comment section below.

