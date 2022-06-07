Fashion Face-Off: Samantha, Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan; Who nailed the colour-blocking trend?

When it comes to fashion, celebrities are often spotted stepping out of their comfort zones to create a style statement. One of the most talked-about and eye-catching trends that actresses swear by is colour-blocking. First up is Samantha Ruth Prabhu who stole the show with her mood-uplifting look in a red top and pink pants.

For Koffee With Karan season 7, Sam opted for a keyhole cut-out, figure-hugging red top teamed with high-waist pink pants by The Attico. She completed this trendy playful look with hoop earrings, dramatic eye makeup with winged eyeliner, and her hair left open with wavy ends. Sam sure knows how to grab all the attention with her sartorial statement.

Next, we have Deepika Padukone who made quite a statement in this colour block outfit. While embracing two-toned outfits is not everyone's cup of tea, Deepika managed to pull it off with ease and confidence.

For one of the events in 2019, DP opted a colour blocked outfit from the design duo Gauri and Nainika. The eye-grabbing ensemble included a pink off-shoulder, ruffle top that she teamed with red, high-waisted pants. Deepika completed her look with a pair of fuchsia heels from Balenciaga and accessorized with pearl earrings.

Moving on, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who always likes to keep things classic yet trendy. For a red carpet event, Kareena wore a gown, f. colour blocking in pink and red by Sachin & Babi. Keeping it as colourful as she can, Kareena teamed the outfit with purple Louboutin heels. Totally in love with his look!

Well, it is your time to take a note of how these celebrities have sported the trend so far and see how you can incorporate it into your closet!

