Fashion Face-Off: Samantha or Keerthy Suresh; Who looks hotter in a metallic grey dress?

Celebrity style is all about stepping out and looking their best all the time, be it on the red carpet or at the airport. Celebs leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward. Today, we talk about the comeback of the metallic trend. Specifically, celebs are seen hopping onto the craze of silver metallic dresses. Recently, Keerthy Suresh dropped some jaw-dropping photos wearing a metallic dress and we cannot stop thinking about her look.

One can see, that Mahanati actress Keerthy is sporting a grey dress featuring sheer sides by Kresha Bajaj. Clicked by House Of Pixels and styled by Archa Mehta, Keerthy capped her look with lots of bronzer, brown lip colour and mascara. For hair, she decided to keep it messy, open, and in soft curls. Too hot to handle!

Interestingly, Samantha too donned the same outfit for the designer's launch collection and she looked hot. Sam too wore bronze-hued makeup and light brown lipstick. Filled brows, lots of mascara and the shimmery deal was sealed off with tresses styled in soft curls. Isn't this truly a spectacular look?

Those side patterns in sheer net look heavenly!

We’re ready to vibe along offering our vote to both Sam and Keerthy Suresh. Who according to you managed to pull off a bold look? Let us know in the comment section below.

