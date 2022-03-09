Fashion Face-off: Samantha or Madhuri Dixit; Who styled Anamika Khanna draped skirt ensemble better?

As we all know, celebrities leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward. They have always believed in choosing the right outfit and accessories, be it for the airport look or while attending events. However, there are a lot of times when actors end up wearing the same outfits or get inspired by each other's style statement. Well, fashion face-offs are no big deal these days but what's important is who styled it best. Talking about face-offs, today we have two stunning ladies Samantha and Madhuri Dixit Nene wearing the same outfit.

For the promotions of The Fame Game, Madhuri Dixit Nene opted for Anamika Khanna's signature ensemble in a bustier blouse teamed with a draped skirt and a full-sleeved jacket, in multicoloured embroidery. She completed her look with minimal makeup and had her hair styled open in soft curls.

For an awards event, Samantha Ruth Prabhu picked the same standout outfit but in a different colour. She opted for a black satin blouse teamed with draped skirt and heavily multicoloured embroidery jacket. She made her style statement look edgier as she accessorised the look with an eye-grabbing neckpiece and wet hair look. Her makeup out of all was the highlight.

Quite a dramatic version!

Who according to you styled the draped skirt look better? Let us know in the comment section below.

