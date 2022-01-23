Fashion Face-Off: Samantha or Rashmika Mandanna; Who pulled off beige saree with strappy blouse better?

Soothing pastel colours are in trend and celebrities have embraced it so beautifully. A lot of celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna have not shied away from experimenting the neutral palette. Today on our fashion face-off, we have these 2 stunning and talented ladies wearing similar beige saree with strappy blouse better.

Talking about Rashmika Mandanna, the Pushpa actress recently shared a couple of photos of her looking elegant in a simple and plain saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. Rashmika completed a buttery organza saree by Ankita Jain with hair kept straight open. Layered neckpiece and bindi rounded off her look. The Dear Comrade actress pulled it off elegantly. Yay or Nay?

Take a look:

For the promotions of her film Jaanu in 2019, Sam had picked a similar plain saree in beige. She teamed this light-weight saree with a strappy blouse. However, what highlighted her look scalloped border and delicate work all over the saree. She completed her silk saree look with layered necklaces and kept her hair into soft waves. Oh, that simple black bindi completed her look perfectly.

Are you planning to recreate this simple look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes skiing in Switzerland, says she’s alive because of THESE two people