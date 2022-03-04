Fashion face-off: Samantha or Shraddha Kapoor; Who pulled off an embellished rose pink saree better?

Well, celebrities dressing alike is no big deal now. A lot of times, actors, intentionally or unintentionally end up wearing a similar or exact same outfit. However, the best part about the fashion face-off is who actually manages to pull off the outfit better. Isn't it? Today we have two stunning ladies on fashion face-off, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shraddha Kapoor.

For an awards show, Sam had opted for a pink saree by Krésha Bajaj and teamed with a full sleeves high-neck blouse. The Oh Baby actress rounded off her look with a pair of diamond earrings and with makeup, she let her eyes do all the talking. Samantha Ruth Prabhu decided to keep her hair open into soft curls and wore a glossy lipstick with soft smoky and shimmery eyes. This makes a perfect look for the cocktail party.

Check out Samantha's look below:

Saaho actress Shraddha Kapoor has been turning enough heads for her sartorial picks. When it comes to ethnic looks, Shraddha sure knows how to grab attention. The actress had picked the exact same saree as Samantha a couple of months ago and looked drop-dead gorgeous. She styled her saree with straight hair parted in the middle and minimal makeup.

Shraddha has got a wide spectrum style sense and she can pull off any look with ease. We loved the simplicity and elegance of this look.

Tough to pick one, but who according to you pulled of blush pink saree look better? Let us know in the comment section below.

