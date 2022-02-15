Fashion Face-Off: Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna or Alia Bhatt; Who clad floral embroidered sharara suit better?

Did you know Mughal royalty introduced shararas to India in the 16th century? Since then, it has managed to keep a long-lasting impression with its royal style. Sharara pants are a perfect pick, be it for a best friend's Mehendi ceremony or wedding. They make for a fun style statement for all traditional events. Our celebrities are also obsessed with sharara suits.

Earlier today, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the promotional event of her upcoming film, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. The Pushpa actress looked her stylish best in embroidered sharara set. She let her outfit do all the talking as she completed her look with wavy open hair and dewy makeup.

Take a look:

Earlier, fashions queens Samantha and Alia Bhatt were also spotted wearing similar sharara suits resulting in another fashion face-off.

Samantha: For Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter's pre-wedding ceremony, a few years ago, Samantha opted for a white kurta featuring colourful panels and paired it with heavily embroidered sharara and dupatta by Sukriti and Aakriti. Sam kept her look as minimal as she could and accessorised it with a choker and sunnies.

Alia Bhatt: RRR actress Alia Bhatt turned enough heads with her vibrant look in a white sharara suit having multicoloured embroidery detailing. The stunner teamed her singlet kurta with sharara pants featuring vibrant rows of colourful thread work. Alia Bhatt completed her look with a tasseled pink potli bag, dewy makeup, and accessorised with crystal earrings and black sunnies.

