Fashion Face-off: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal or Vidya Balan; Who pulled off striped saree better?

Sequinned numbers to silk drapes, our favourite divas have tried almost every version of the saree. Now. striped sarees have caught our attention again. The patterned saree style is all the rage and celebrities can't get enough of them. Today we have 3 stunning ladies on our fashion face-off list- Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Vidya Balan wearing a similar saree by Raw Mango.

Samantha



For a recent event, Samantha picked simple black stripes with a significant yellow border saree. Known for her classic style statement, Sam paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. For hair and makeup, she decided to go with a low bun, filled eyebrows, loads of bronzer and neutral lip colour.



Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal flaunted her love for this signature saree by the same designer house. She looked stunning in this bright pink and orange saree. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, the Hey Sinamika actress accessorised her minimal yet so stylish look with a choker and a pair of studs. A high ponytail and dewy makeup completed her look.



Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan too was seen wearing a saree with horizontal stripes all over it. She always has her ethnic game on point and this look is proof. Teaming with a matching top resembling stripes, Vidya completed her look with a pair of statement gold earrings from Flower child by Shaheen. She capped off this classic ensemble with hair tied in a low bun, kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks, and dark lip colour.

Who according to you pulled off a striped saree look better? Let us know in the comment section below.

