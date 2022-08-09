Fashion Face-off: Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Ananya Panday; Who wore the corset top better?

As we all know, Samantha Ruth Prabhu always leaves the fashion police amazed with her sartorial choice. The Majili actress' wardrobe is full of steal-worthy looks but what caught our eye from her all Instagram posts was her look in an all-white ensemble. For one of the events a few months ago, Sam wore a corset top and teamed it with high waist pants.

One can see in the photo below, Samantha styled the corset with raw cotton denim with contrast panelling by the clothing label Polite Society. Channelling her inner diva like always, she capped her look with fleek eyebrows, minimal makeup, glossy lip shade and blushed cheeks. For hair, she tied them neat in a high ponty-tail. She looks, killerrr!

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria was also seen wearing the same corset top before. While Samantha accessorised her ensemble with just a pair of statement earrings, Tara Sutaria kept more modernish as she styled with a pair of hoop earrings.

Now, joining the likes of Samantha and Tara Sutaria is Ananya Panday. For the promotions of Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Liger, Ananya opted for the same strapless corset top but in blue and teamed with a similar high-rise baggy pants.

Ananya kept it more fresh and cool as she teamed her outfit with a pair of pointed ankle boots. Her natural open hair and minimal makeup complemented her overall look.

Who according to you wore the strapless corset top better?

