Fashion Face Off: Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Deepika Padukone; Who pulled off an all black co ord set better?

Be it a simple cotton saree to exquisite gowns, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has managed to pull every ensemble with utmost confidence. She leaves no stone unturned when it comes to putting her right fashion foot forward. Recently, the Oh Baby actress treated our hearts with a stunning look in a black co-ord set by Love Late ’20s.

She styled her drool-worthy top having the back and a gold chain in the front with a multi-pleated pants. Styled by Preetham Jukalker and makeup by Pinky Lohar, Samantha completed her look with contoured cheeks, filled eyebrows and a natural lip colour. For her hair, she tied her tresses in a clean bun. We cannot take our eyes off her!

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone had also worn a similar all-black co-ord set and she looked every bit stunning in it. The Bajirao Mastani actress opted for a cropped top with bell sleeves and a V-neckline, made for a perfect combination. She flaunted her midriff as she teamed her crop top with long wide-legged black pants. DP accessorised her outfit with layered gold necklaces and styled her hair in a pulled back top knot.

Who according to you pulled off a similar looking black co-ord set better? Let us know in the comments section below.

