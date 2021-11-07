Fashion Face Off: Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Karisma Kapoor; Who styled brocade kurta set better?

We’ve seen multiple faceoffs in the past and it only gives us an idea of celebrities' fashion choices. Today, we have two beauties resorting to a trend and giving it their own unique twist. We bring another faceoff between two stunning actresses- Karisma Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actresses, who have their own different styles picked a similar-looking outfit in ivory.

For Diwali 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu decided to keep it classic, modern yet traditional as she picked brocade silk grey kurta pant set by Kshitij Jalori. Styled by Preetham Juklaker, she teamed her outfit with a long matching jacket. Talking about hair and makeup, Sam decided to keep it minimal and accessorised her look with statement earrings and a neckpiece, which could have been easily skipped. Otherwise, she slayed in brocade set like a queen.

Check out the photos below:

For cousin Armaan Jain's roka ceremony in 2019, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor picked a Payal Khandwala brocade kurta set. Giving a perfect touch of traditional and contemporary, Karisma styled her A-line kurta with matching flared trousers and a pristine white shirt. The stunner accessorised her look with statement earrings in gold, bangles in one hand, and completed the look with a gold clutch and metallic shoes.

For hair and makeup, Karishma decided to go with a sleek ponytail and red lip colour. Head to toe, she looked gorgeous!

Take a look:

Both Karisma and Samantha looked elegant in their brocade kurta set. Who according to you pulled off this style better?

