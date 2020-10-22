Fashion Face Off: Shruti Haasan or Karisma Kapoor; Who pulled off black saree with backless blouse better?

Karisma Kapoor was spotted last year wearing something similar to Shruti Haasan and this puts them together on our fashion face-off list.

South beauty Shruti Haasan has taken social media by storm yet again with her stunning look in an all-black saree. The stunner attended an event in Hyderabad and her hot look will set your screens on fire. Shruti picked sequinned black cocktail saree by 'Shantanu and Nikhil' and gave a modern twist to the classic evening with a backless blouse. The black cat is roaring and how! Shruti completed her look with open hair and bottom soft curls, dark lip colour, loads of eye shadow and statement earrings. She accessorised the sexy look with back palm bracelet.

Her outfit was enough to do all the talking and the actress could have easily decided to skip jewellery. However, she pulled off the look in the best way possible and we just can't stop staring at it. Well, Karisma Kapoor was spotted last year wearing something similar to Shruti Haasan and this puts them together on our fashion face-off list.

For one of the events last year, Karisma Kapoor was also spotted wearing all-black similar saree by Manish Malhotra. The stunner picked a black sequin embellished saree, which she paired with a matching backless blouse. She completed her look with neat bun, loads of highlighter, natural lip colour and a box clutch to add that glamour to her stunning look.

Both the actresses pulled off all-black saree look with backless blouse in their best stylish way. But who according to you is a winner? Let us know in the comment section below.

