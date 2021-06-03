Fashion Face off: Shruti Haasan or Kiara Advani; Who oozes oomph in the fishnet mesh top?

The skin-baring style isn’t new and is very popular among celebs. Two actresses who have flaunted their love for mesh top are- Kiara Advani and Shruti Haasan.

As we all know fashion plays a huge role in the life of celebrities. Be it at the airport or red carpet, celebs have always managed to grab attention over their fashion choices. They make sure to put their best fashion foot forward. There is immense pressure among the celebs to look their best and follow the right trend. If there's one item of clothing that is never going to be out of trend is 90s favourite, mesh top. The skin baring style isn’t new and is very popular among celebs. Two actresses who have flaunted their love for mesh top are- Kiara Advani and Shruti Haasan.

For one of her photoshoots, Kiara Advani chose to wear a black fishnet mesh crop top with a bralette. The stunner completed her look with filled eyebrows, loads of bronzer, highlighter and rusted lips. Kiara Advani flaunted her bold side with this look and is too hot to handle. What do you think? The Kabir Singh actress is known for her chic and eye-grabbing style statement. The actress in the last few years has only raised the bar of her fashion game.

Shruti Haasan has got the confidence to pull off any look with ease and confidence. She has left her fans amazed many times by sporting a goth look. Shruti Haasan has proved to be a goth princess and she makes sure to turn enough heads with her style statement. One of our favourite looks of her is in a mesh top that she wore with a bralette and sheer skirt. Loved the way she styled it and it also reflects her personality.

