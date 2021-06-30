Fashion Face Off: Tamaannah Bhatia or Kareena Kapoor Khan; Who wore mid length lace dress better?

This week we have two gorgeous actresses of the film industry, Tamannaah Bhatia and Begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan on our fashion face-off list.

As we all know, celebrities leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward, be it at the airport or making a red carpet appearance. As we all know fashion is a very competitive world and celebs not just inspire us with their style statement but also end up wearing similar dresses at times. This week, we have two gorgeous actresses of the film industry, Tamannaah Bhatia and Begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan on our fashion face-off list. The two were spotted wearing the exact same lace dress but in different colours.

Tam was spotted yesterday in Mumbai and she treated us with a beautiful look in H&M lime-yellow lace dress that is worth Rs 8,237. She completed her plunging neckline brunch look with open hair, flats, and a Gucci handbag that is worth Rs 1.80 Lakhs approx. She looked stunning and kept it simple, minimal sans makeup. Check out her look below.

In 2018, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted looking like a million bucks in a scarlet H&M dress. She styled her stunning date night look with a pair of black sunglasses, a black Mansur, and a Gavriel bag. A pair of Louboutins and hair tied in a neat ponytail rounded out her look. We loved how she didn't go extra with her look and kept it to minimal. Loved it! The Begum of Bollywood can pull off almost anything with grace and confidence.

