Fashion Face-off: Tamannaah Bhatia, Deepika Padukone or Nora Fatehi; Who pulled off winter layering better?

Celebrities sure know how to grab attention by following the right trend. Leave it to actresses like Samantha, Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kiara Advani and others when it comes to introducing new trends. Of late, Tamannaah Bhatia is picking up versatile pieces and her latest airport look has managed to steal the attention.

Earlier today, Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at Mumbai airport. The stunner managed to turn enough heads with her stylish and cosy winter look. Tam teamed her turtle neck top with wide-legged pants and a trench coat. She tied her hair neat in a ponytail and accessorised with mini hoops. The Sye Raa actress has upped her airport look yet again and we cannot take our eyes off her.

On the other hand, Nora Fatehi too taught us how to rock a winter look with utmost elegance. One can see in the photo below, Nora picked a bodycon round neck top that she teamed with high-waisted pants. She layered her outfit in a stylish way possible with a trench coat that matched the wide-legged pants. The stunner wore a pair of white stilettos along with the outfit. However, what stole the attention was her designer Yves Saint Laurent tote bag and it is worth ₹1,80,054 (USD 2,450).

Check it out:

Deepika Padukone can never go wrong with her airport dressing. On her return from Switzerland in 2020, DP was seen sporting a long knitted sweater dress paired with pants and a fur coat. Sunglasses and white sneakers complimented her look to best.

Who according to you pulled off winter look better? Let us know in the comment section below.

