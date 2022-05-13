Fashion Face-Off: Tamannaah Bhatia or Ananya Panday; Who wore one shoulder midi dress better?

As we all know, fashion and styling play a very important role in the lives of the celebs and as important as acing their acting skills. Be it at the airport, stepping out for coffee or attending a red carpet event, they always want to be at the top of their fashion game. However, with the growing obsession with clothes, designers, usually ends up putting a major run-over of them wearing similar trends. Today, on our face-off list, we have 2 stunning ladies, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananya Panday.

Tamannaah Bhatia sure knows how to brighten up her mood and style statement. For the trailer launch event of F3 recently, Tam opted for an orange Vesper Emma orange one shoulder midi dress and she looked her stunning best. The Sye Raa actress accessorised her look with diamond earrings and minimal makeup with hair in soft open curls completed her look.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday, in her throwback look, was papped wearing a similar yellow one-shoulder bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. Yellow strappy block heeled shoes and her hair styled into messy, beachy waves completed the look perfectly.

Both, Tamannaah and Ananya Panday managed to carry the outfit with utmost ease. Who according to you looked better? Let us know in the comment section below.

