Fashion Face-Off: Tamannaah Bhatia or Kiara Advani; Who wore classic orange pantsuit better?

Tamannaah Bhatia channels her inner boss lady in an orange pantsuit by Aak:Ch. The Sye Raa actress has upped her fashion game yet again and we cannot take our eyes off her classic look in a tailored pantsuit. Tam wore a full sleeve blazer that had a plunging neckline and teamed it with trousers.

Styled by Sanam Ratansi and on-point makeup by Billy Manik, Tamannaah Bhatia added a romantic touch to the statement-making attire by keeping her hair wavy open. On fleek eyebrows, sharp contour completed her look. However, we are totally obsessing over her stack of bracelets in fabric bracelet and gold.

Please take a cue and opt for these stylish hand accessories worn by Tamannaah Bhatia. She looks, killerrr!

During the promotions for her film Shershaah, Kiara Advani was seen wearing a similar orange pantsuit by Sonaakshi Raaj. Kiara styled her long-sleeve tangerine blazer and straight fit trousers with a pair of pink heels. The stunner accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece and completed with a sleek hairdo. Styled by Eka Lakhani, Kiara made a strong case for power dressing in a classic formal look.

Both, Tamannaah Bhatia and Kiara Advani rolled out noteworthy looks that are perfect from office to date night out. However, Tam upped the fashion game this time like never before.

Who according to you pulled off an orange ensemble better? Let us know in the comment section below.

