Fashion Face off: Tamannaah Bhatia or Malaika Arora; Who wore Manish Malhotra two toned sequin saree better?

Celebrities often end up wearing the exact same dress or get inspired by each other's look. Take a look at how Malaika and Tamannaah turned heads in sequin saree.

Celebrities keep treating us with some swoon-worthy looks and make sure to make to look their best stylish, be it at the airport or red carpet events. It takes an army of professionals to get that perfect look for any actor. However, celebrities often end up wearing the exact same dress or get inspired by each other's look but what matters is who styles it better. Fashion face-offs are no big deal these days and today we have on our list are two stunning beauties, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

At a launch event recently in Hyderabad, Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads in her spectacular look in Manish Malhotra sequin saree. The Sye Raa actress picked the popular two-toned self sequins embroidery saree paired with silk patch blouse and she looked every bit stylish in it. Tam completed her look with wet hairdo and accessorised with an elegant pearl choker. This shimmery drape has won hearts and how! Tamannaah's saree stood out for its unique colour and she carried off pretty well.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on being called 'Milky Beauty,' doing roles on OTT platforms, hosting shows & more

During her appearance on a reality show as a judge, Malaika Arora opted for MM's signature beige and deep brown sequinned cocktail saree. The stunner completed her look with huge studs and an eye-grabbing ring. Voluminous open hair and loads of bronze, highlighter amped her look.

Are you planning to wear something eye-grabbing and stand out in the crowd at a friend's wedding? Well, take cues from these celebrities to style perfect sequin saree that is perfect for a cocktail night as well.

Meanwhile, who wore sequin saree better? Malaika or Tamannaah Bhatia? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

