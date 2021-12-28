Fashion Face-Off: Tamannaah Bhatia or Parineeti Chopra; Who pulled off Manish Malhotra sequin saree better?

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Published on Dec 28, 2021
   
Sequin sarees are quite in the trend and celebrities are oozing elegance and glamour in this most loved wedding-ready ensemble. The two gorgeous actresses of the film industry- Parineeti Chopra and Tamannaah Bhatia picked Manish Malhotra's signature sequin two-toned saree. Here's a look at another fashion face-off or we can call it, the last of 2021.

Talking about Parineeti's look that she opted recently for a reality show, the B-town girl sent out a royal vibe as she teamed saree with a strappy dark velvet blouse.  A pair of statement earrings and centre-parted straight hair completed her look. We loved how she let her stunning ensemble do all the talking. 

On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia upped her fashion game in a purple-toned sequin saree from Manish Malhotra's latest Ruhaniyaat festive collection. She wore a strappy blouse with her two-toned saree and rounded off her look with a statement choker. Lots of blush, subtle eye-shadow and mid-length hair in slick sculpted waves completed her gorgeous look. 

Who according to you looked better in sequin saree? Let us know in the comment section below. 

