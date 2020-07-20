Fashion Face off: Tamannaah Bhatia or Priyanka Chopra: Who was the saving grace for this Anita Dongre dress?

Priyanka Chopra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the two stunning actresses of the film industry were spotted wearing similar Anita Dongre sharara set on different occasions.

Fashion face-offs are no big deal these days but it is more about who wore it better. As we all know, celebrities are always in the limelight, be it at the airport or events. Dressing up in the best way possible is the most important thing for them and making it to the list of fashion police is even more. However, sometimes celebrities or their stylists either try too hard or fail to impress. Two actresses who appear on the fashion face-off this time are and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Priyanka Chopra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the two stunning actresses of the film industry were spotted wearing similar Anita Dongre sharara set on different occasions. One of the most talented of the South Indian film industry, Tam wore a green sharara set with big polki chandbalis and diamond bracelet. She completed her look with hair tied in a sharp bun, green eyeshadow and bright lips. The outfit might not be great or make you fall in love with it at first glance, but Tamannaah tried to carry it in the best way possible. The actress wore this outfit during the promotions of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

For the promotion of her film last year, Priyanka Chopra stepped out in Anita Dongre's sharara set. The stunner was spotted in Ahmedabad wearing green velvet outfit that she accessorised with chaandbalis, maang tikka, her mangalsutra, and green bangles. She completed her look with hair tied back in a bun, dark lip colour, loads of golden eyeshadow, and visible layers of mascara. While the choice of outfit had already disappointed us, Priyanka Chopra's makeup was equally a huge mess.

Check out Priyanka's look below:

For us, clearly Tamannaah Bhatia is the winner as she managed to carry the outfit pretty well. Who according to you wore this green emerald dress better? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :PinkvillaInstagram

Share your comment ×