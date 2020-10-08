Fashion Face Off: Upasana Kamineni Konidela or Alia Bhatt; Who wore high low yellow off shoulder dress better?

While Ram Charan's wife Upasana wore it at a family event, Alia Bhatt carried the same yellow cut-out dress at a fundraiser event in Mumbai.

We are back with another fashion face-off and this time, we have on the list, two beautiful ladies- and Upasana Kamineni Konidela. As we all know wearing similar outfits and getting inspired by each other's fashion choices is no big deal these days. However, what literally matters is who wore it better and in the best stylish way. Well, last year, Alia and Telugu star Ram Charan's wife Upasana was spotted wearing the same yellow cut-out dress at different occasions. While Upasana wore at a family event, Alia carried this dress at a fundraiser event in Mumbai.

Upasana wore a pastel yellow dress by Jonathan Simkhai at a family event. The star wife and entrepreneur took a comfortable route as she paired the off-shoulder dress with a pair of Chanel shoes. One can see in the photo, the outfit features a ruffled high-low hemline to add that perfect fun, drama. Upasana skipped on accessories and completed her look with hair tied in half-ponytail. She looked pretty in this playful number.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, did a rather fun look in a dress from Jonathan Simkhai’s collection. The stunner rounded her look with a pair of white sneakers, casually tousled hair and a pink-tinted lip. Alia ditched accessory and let her outfit do all the talking. We are totally in love with this pretty yellow dress that the actress wore last year during one of the events.

While both carried in their best stylish way, who according to you pulled-off yellow dress better? Alia or Ram Charan's wife Upasana? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

