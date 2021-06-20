Fashion Face Off: When Samantha Akkineni and Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed in personalised organza saree

Last year, Samantha Akkineni opted for a similar personalized saree as Kareena and ended up giving us a major fashion face-off.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni has always admired two gorgeous actresses of Bollywood- Kareena Kapoor Khan and . These 3 stunning ladies have not only left us amazed always with their screen presence but also similar fashion choices. Fashion face-off is no big deal these days as celebs and stylists often get inspired by each other and trends. Last year, Sam opted for a similar personalized saree as Kareena and ended up giving us major fashion face-off goals.

For the promotions of her film Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni treated us with a stunning look in blush pink saree by Jaipur-based brand Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. She teamed up the six-yard drape with a halter strap blouse and completed her look with minimal makeup. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail and accessorised her organza saree with golden earrings. She looked pretty as always. However, the film’s title Jaanu painted across the saree grabbed everyone's attention.

Before Samantha Akkineni treated us in a personalised saree look, Kareena Kapoor Khan had already done it but with a twist. While Sam's saree had 'Jaanu' written on the border, Kareena Kapoor Khan's six-yard drape had her name, ‘Bebo’, painted on it. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena teamed up her saree with a one-shouldered blouse.

Both, Samantha and Kareena looked drop-dead gorgeous from head to toe in organza saree. Who according to you pulled it off better? Let us know in the comment section below.

