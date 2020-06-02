Fashion faceoff: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Upasana Kamineni; who wore Abu Sandeep multi colour dress better?

This week, the two famous personalities to enter the ring of fashion faceoff are Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ram Charan's entrepreneur wife, Upasana Kamineni.

Celebrities are known for their unconventional style statements and they make sure to stand apart from the crowd. From picking the best designer pieces to getting makeup artists onboard, Bollywood and South Indian celebrities put everything together to look their best on the red carpet. But sometimes, they end up wearing similar outfits on different occasions. This week, the two famous personalities to enter the ring of fashion faceoff are Bollywood actress and Ram Charan's entrepreneur wife, Upasana Kamineni. Both have a keen interest in dressing up and have proved it by picking out some of the latest and trendiest outfits on various occasions. Well, their throwback fashion face-off proves it.

In 2018, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended her sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s fashion launch event wearing a multi-colour dress by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The stunner styled a colourful embroidered dress by the designer duo as a coat over with black stockings and matching black pumps. She completed her look with a red lip and her red-hued hair worn in soft curls. Aish looked stunning but wish she could have avoided stockings.

On the other hand, Ram Charan's wife Upasana had worn this same designer outfit as a dress and style it with pumps. She accessorized her look with statement earrings. While Aish kept her look sassy, Upasana kept it subtle yet stylish. Upasana had worn this dress to a cocktail party in Paris in the same year.

Who wore out the Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit better? Aishwarya Rai or Upasana? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Pinkvilla

