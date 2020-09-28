  1. Home
Fashion Faceoff: Keerthy Suresh or Katrina Kaif; who pulled off striped suit effortlessly?

Today on fashion face-off list, we have actresses Katrina Kaif and Keerthy Suresh who were spotted wearing similar outfits.
Celebrities donning similar outfits and styles is no big deal these days. A lot of time it is just a mere coincidence while sometimes they get inspired by each other. Fashion plays a huge role in the lives of celebrities as they are always in the limelight. Be it at the airport or red carpet events, actors can't get away from the fashion police. Today, on our fashion face-off list, we have Indian film industry's two leading actresses Katrina Kaif and Keerthy Suresh who were spotted dressed very alike.

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport in black and white striped pantsuit. Keeping her natural curls open, the Mahanati actress looked glamorous in striped ensembles and paired with black boots. She made sure to travel comfy and flaunted her cool side in the best and simplest way. We totally loved how Keerthy, this time stepped out of her comfort zone and treated us with a stunning airport look. 

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing something similar last year at an event. She completed her blazer pantsuit look with a pair of golden hoops, high ponytail and minimal makeup. She rocked this classy and winning look like a boss! 

Well, both of them look super fashionable but who according to you pulled off the pantsuit effortlessly? Let us know in the comment section below.

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Katrina

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Pls don’t put Kangu’s pic here she is not at all fashionable,

