Fashion Faceoff: Pooja Hegde or Aditi Rao Hydari; Who nailed the multi coloured sequin dress better VOTE NOW

Pooja Hegde and Aditi Rao Hydari's Fashion Faceoff: Celebrities are always in the limelight. Be it their public appearances or when they are casually spotted somewhere, they never fail to grab the attention of people. While they appear in unconventional attires like velvet and sequins, and especially when they work out very well, they make us get high on fashion. However, often, there are coincidences, and celebrities are spotted in similar or same outfits. In one such case, we have notices south stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Pooja Hegde wearing similar outfits.

Pooja Hegde, who is known for her elaborate and bold style statement, looks absolutely stunning in this body-hugging multi-colored sequin dress, with full selves. She completed her look with neat free hair and nude makeup. Last seen in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Pooja Hedge has now become a trending star in Tollywood and Kollywood. The megahit venture has expanded her market and now her dates are getting booked by filmmakers. Take a look at Pooja Hegde’s multi-coloured sequin dress right here:

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a similar dress months after Pooja Hegde shared her’s on Instagram. Aditi paired her outfit with a messy ponytail and bright red lipstick. The only difference we could spot between the two is that Aditi’s is a one-shoulder dress, while Pooja’s is a full-sleeved one. Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen with Udayanidhi Stalin and Nithya Menen in Mysskin’s Psycho. She will be next seen in Hey Sinamika along with Kajal Aggarwal and Dulquer Salmaan. Here's Aditi Rao Hydari's multi-coloured sequin dress

