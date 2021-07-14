Fashion Faceoff: Pooja Hegde or Kendall Jenner; Who raised the temperature in the full sleeve black bodysuit?

Kendall Jenner is the queen of keeping up with trends and is known to carry any look with ease. However, this time she had got serious competition.

The gorgeous Pooja Hegde recently took social media by storm with her sexy look in a full-sleeved bodysuit. One can see, the actress is looking drop-dead gorgeous and is effortlessly pulling off the sexy look that we cannot stop talking about. From her killer expressions to poses, Pooja Hegde makes the body-hugging bodysuit look ultra-glam and how! Not just Hollywood but even celebs in India are sporting this favourite piece with total ease and confidence.

The Radhe Shyam actress' full-sleeve leotard top with a v-neck look is clicked by celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani. Styled by Tanya Ghavri and makeup by Kajol Mulani, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo completed her sultry look with open messy hair, subtle makeup, filled eyebrows and accessorised with a chain neckpiece. She is too hot to handle and we can't move our eyes off her.

Clearly, Pooja Hegde has managed to beat Hollywood supermodel Kendall Jenner with her look in a full-sleeved bodysuit. Kendall Jenner had shared a mirror selfie wearing a latex black full-sleeve bodysuit with a high-neck. She is the queen of keeping up with trends and is known to carry any look with ease. However, this time she had got serious competition.

To people who cannot wait to try their hands on a bodysuit, all you can do is wear it under a pair of distressed denim shorts or a simple skirt, and you are good to go!

Credits :Instagram Kendall Jenner and Pooja Hegde

