Fashion Faceoff: Pooja Hegde or Sara Ali Khan; Who wore bright yellow printed Arpita Mehta outfit better?

A lot of times celebs wear the same or similar outfits and end up giving us major fashion face-offs. Today, we have today two gorgeous actresses Pooja Hegde and Sara Ali Khan on our face-off list and they are our major festive inspiration. Without too much effort for this festive season or for a fuss-free look at a pre-wedding soirée, all you need is a ruffle saree or a sharara set.

Pooja Hegde wore this poppy mango floral print ruffle saree by Arpita Mehta for an event in Hyderabad. She styled everyone's favourite ruffle saree with an encrusted strappy blouse. Pooja Hegde is turning heads and how! Pooja Hegde capped her look with soft curls and accessorised with statement earrings and bangles.

Sara Ali Khan clearly inspires us to update our wardrobe for Diwali 2022 party. We all know her love affair with traditional outfits and her look in a fusion yellow sharara set is proof. She wore the exact mango leaf print from Arpita Mehta's collection but this was a sharara. She wore her high waist flared pants and blouse with a long cape. She serves us a fresh and flawless look that is perfect for festive wear. A jutti and minimal makeup is all you need to complete the look.

Who according to you pulled off a poppy yellow print better? Sara or Keerthy Suresh? Let us know in the comment section below.

