Fashion Faceoff: Pooja Hegde vs Rashmika Mandanna; Who wore the leopard print fur jacket better? VOTE NOW

While it’s almost impossible to select the best out of the two, there’s nothing wrong in picking the most favourite one.
11367 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2020 05:57 pm
Fashion Faceoff: Pooja Hegde vs Rashmika Mandanna; Who wore the leopard print fur jacket better? VOTE NOWFashion Faceoff: Pooja Hegde vs Rashmika Mandanna; Who wore the leopard print fur jacket better? VOTE NOW
There’s no doubt that coats are the best part about winter. For any outfit, just add a coat and it will completely change the overall look. Especially when it comes to leopard printed fur coats, it adds a class to the outlook. These coats are playful and yet timeless. It wouldn’t be an understatement to call the leopard print jacket the hero of winter. Well, it looks like the sensational south stars Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde are also fans of leopard printed coats.

On their Instagram accounts, both the stars have shared photos of themselves from the vacation with leopard printed fur coats. While it’s almost impossible to select the best out of the two, there’s nothing wrong in picking the most favourite one. Take a look at the photos of Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde in leopard print fun jackets right here and take the poll to show whom do you think aced the look. Let us know in the comments section below, which one is your favourite.

Check out Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna's photos here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dear New York, ........ 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Bheeshma with Nithiin. She will be next seen with Allu Arjun in Pushpa. She will be making her Kollywood debut with Karthi in his upcoming film. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde was last seen with Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. She will be next seen with Prabhas in the yet to be titled film.

