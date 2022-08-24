Fashion Faceoff: Ram Charan or Varun Dhawan; Who pulled off a scallop knotted pattern jacket look better?

In the past few years, men's fashion has exploded tremendously. Actors are seen pushing the envelope almost every time they step out, be it for red carpet events, promotions and now, even at the airport. There's absolutely no denying that two actors Varun Dhawan from Bollywood and Ram Charan from the Tollywood industry have found a fan base all across the country with girls swooning over their charming personality.

The two dashing actors recently caught our attention with their sartorial style statements as both sported a similar look. For a family wedding, the RRR actor wore a straight-fit kurta with pants and a scallop knotted pattern jacket over it by designer Kunal Rawal. Ram Charan exudes royalty in this kurta set look. A pair of sunglasses and neatly styled hair completed his look.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan was seen sporting the same designer's jacket. However, he styled it with dhoti pants and a long kurta. VD folded long sleeves to the wrist and kept the top two bear buttons of the jacket open.

Both Varun and RC managed to pull off the look in their own way.

But who according to you looked better in the Nehru jacket? Let us know in the comment section below.

