Fashion Faceoff: Rashmika Mandanna or Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana; Who nailed the summer look better?

Recently, two celebrities of two different film industry were spotted wearing the same dress. South beauty Rashmika Mandanna and Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana were spotted in the same floral summer wear.

Celebrities are often in the limelight for their style statements. Be it heading to the airport, running errands, attending events or promoting films, celebrities are all the time high on fashion war and make sure to look their best. However, sometimes they coincidently get inspired by each other or manage to pick out a piece that looks like the counterpart. Recently, two celebrities of two different film industry were spotted wearing the same dress. South beauty Rashmika Mandanna and Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana were spotted in the same floral summer wear.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is known for her simple yet breezy style statement, looked stunning in a floral dress. She looked springtime come alive in a botanical summer dress, styled by Geetika Chadha. She finished out her look with a messy high ponytail, minimal makeup and paired it with strap heels.

On the other hand, Himanshi Khurana, on the very same day, was spotted wearing the botanical summer wear for the promotions of her song in Mumbai. Himanshi paired her outfit with matching heels and finished out her look with open hairdo and minimal makeup. She looked pretty!

It’s a bit tricky to decide who looked better as they both look pretty but our pick is Rashmika Mandanna. Tell us in the comments section below who looked better according to you?

Credits :Instagram

Read More