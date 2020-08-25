  1. Home
Fashion Faceoff: Rashmika Mandanna or Mouni Roy: Who wore the pink tissue frill dress better?

We are back with another faceoff and this time we have two gorgeous actresses Rashmika Mandanna and TV actress Mouni Roy. Take a look!
South beauty Rashmika Mandanna recently treated us with a stunning picture of herself wearing tissue frill off-shoulder dress. The Dear Comrade actress left her fans spellbound as she carried the pretty pink dress effortlessly. Her on-point expressions for the photoshoot took her style statement a notch up. Rashmika Mandanna paired the mini dress with a black belt and completed her look with diamond-shaped earrings and hair tied tight in a ponytail. We are totally in love with her stylish look and just can't get over it. 

However, this same dress was worn by TV actress Mouni Roy.  For a Halloween party last year, Hindi TV actress Mouni Roy was seen wearing this same pretty pink dress. The actress paired it with a red belt and high black heels. Well, fashion face-offs are no big deal these days but most the important thing is who pulls off the outfit better and in a most unconventional way. 

To unversed, Mouni had featured in a special dance number in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1. She featured in a recreated version of the hit song "Gali gali mein firta hai" from the film Tridev for Kannada movie. 

Both, Rashmika Mandanna and Mouni Roy are known for their style statements and are always in the limelight for their fashion choices. However, Rashmika is clearly a winner this time by taking her style statement a notch up in the best possible way. 

But who according to you wore pink tissue dress better? Let us know in the comment section below. 

