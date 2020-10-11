Fashion Faceoff: Samantha Akkineni or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the acid wash denim jumpsuit better?

Samantha Akkineni and Deepika Padukone are sartorial champions and leave no stoned unturned to step out in style. Take a look.

Actresses and Samantha Akkineni are known for their style statements and never fail to impress the fashion police. Well, these two celebrities were seen donning similar all-denim jumpsuits on different occasions. Today, on our fashion face-off list we have Deepika Padukone and Samantha who was spotted wearing acid was a similar jumpsuit in their best stylish way. South beauty Sam is inspired by Deepika's look or it is a mere coincidence, does not matter. However, what matters is who pulled off the look better. Take a look below.

Samantha Akkineni, as we all know is a sartorial champion and leaves no stoned unturned to step out in style. The Majili actress can make even the simplest outfit look all-glam in best possible way. The stunner recently shared a picture of her wearing a denim jumpsuit that she paired with a pair of vibrant blue heels. Sam accessorised her denim jumpsuit with delicate earrings and hair tied in a ponytail. We just can't wait to get our hands on this interesting denim number.

Deepika Padukone, last year, was spotted wearing a similar simple and comfortable acid wash jumpsuit from Agolde. DP carried the oversized jumpsuit in the best stylish way. The long belt cinching her waist looked chic on her. The stunner had teamed up this amazed and fun piece with a pair of knife mules by Balenciaga. She finished out her look with a pair of round sunnies and black tote. The pop of colour to her denim outfit totally worked!

Meanwhile, many other actresses including Rakul Preet Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted wearing similar denim jumpsuit. Check it out below and let us know who wore it better.

Instagram

