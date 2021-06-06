Fashion Faceoff: Samantha Akkineni or Deepika Padukone; Who wore the ruffle blouse better?

Samantha Akkineni and Deepika Padukone are known for their sartorial choices. Interestingly, they have the same fashion taste-effortless, experimental and all things classy.

When it comes to fashion, no one can do it better than these two divas Samantha Akkineni and . The stunners are not only known for their phenomenal onscreen presence, but also for their sartorial choices. Interestingly, they have the same fashion taste, which is effortless, experimental and all things classy. Style icons Sam and Deepika Padukone have yet again proved they have got similar style statement as they feature on our fashion face-off list.

Samantha Akkineni has featured on the cover of Femina India magazine and she looks drop-dead gorgeous. One can see, Sam is slaying in a ruffled white blouse and blue flared velvet pants. She accessorised her look with a pair of single pearl earrings and completed her look with hair tied in a bun, filled eyebrows, pink lips. Style by Preetham Jukalker and makeup by Sadhana Singh, Sam's look on the cover proves there's no other love like self-love. This adds up extra glam to the look.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, at the red carpet of the MAMI film festival, opted for a white cut-sleeve blouse with a heavily ruffled neckline. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika teamed her ruffled top with dramatic black pants, featuring an attached sweeping long train in a black satin material. Smokey eyes, natural lips, hair pulled back into a sleek chignon and solitaire earrings completed her look. We loved the way she carried it with ease and confidence.

