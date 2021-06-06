Fashion Faceoff: Samantha Akkineni or Deepika Padukone; Who wore the ruffle blouse better?
When it comes to fashion, no one can do it better than these two divas Samantha Akkineni and Deepika Padukone. The stunners are not only known for their phenomenal onscreen presence, but also for their sartorial choices. Interestingly, they have the same fashion taste, which is effortless, experimental and all things classy. Style icons Sam and Deepika Padukone have yet again proved they have got similar style statement as they feature on our fashion face-off list.
Samantha Akkineni has featured on the cover of Femina India magazine and she looks drop-dead gorgeous. One can see, Sam is slaying in a ruffled white blouse and blue flared velvet pants. She accessorised her look with a pair of single pearl earrings and completed her look with hair tied in a bun, filled eyebrows, pink lips. Style by Preetham Jukalker and makeup by Sadhana Singh, Sam's look on the cover proves there's no other love like self-love. This adds up extra glam to the look.
Check it out:
Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, at the red carpet of the MAMI film festival, opted for a white cut-sleeve blouse with a heavily ruffled neckline. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika teamed her ruffled top with dramatic black pants, featuring an attached sweeping long train in a black satin material. Smokey eyes, natural lips, hair pulled back into a sleek chignon and solitaire earrings completed her look. We loved the way she carried it with ease and confidence.
Take a look:
Who according to you pulled off the ruffle top better? Let us know in the comment section below.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
This is even a question? Off course Deepika Padukone rocks always
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Deepika i love you
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Deepika is the best
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Deepu
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Gorgeous Deepika Padukone
Anonymous 7 hours ago
My crush DP
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Deepika awalys rocks!
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Sam
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Of course SAMANTHA
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Deepika
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Deepika for sure
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Deepika di I love you I am your fan since 2012 when I was only 4 years old and now I am 14 I love you a lot. I am waiting for your all upcomming films. I am your fan Manahil from Dubai.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Off course Deepika Padukone, hot & beautiful
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Deepika is the best. love from Panjab
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Deepika is sooooooooo beautiful then plastic Samantha
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Sam is best
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Samantha is prettier than Bollywood actress
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Ofcourse samantha..
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Samantha Akkineni nailed it. She is the best
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Sam
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Both are beautiful on their own way of style..
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Sam ofc
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Samantha only
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Deepika always and here of course
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Samantha...natural unprocessed woman with feminine body
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Samantha looking great
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Deepika nailed it.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Samantha.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
beautiful doll-gudiya deepika
Anonymous 1 day ago
We are fans of the queen of hearts deepu. I consider her the most beautiful. Thank you,
Anonymous 1 day ago
Queen of hearts,DEEPIKA.
Anonymous 1 day ago
THE BEST QUEEN OF HEARTS,DEEPIKA !
Anonymous 1 day ago
Samantha akkineni is best
Anonymous 1 day ago
Who says not at all samantha is gorgeous, and best actress always and queen of hearts
Anonymous 1 day ago
Not at all
Anonymous 1 day ago
You r right
Anonymous 1 day ago
Deepika lots of love from London.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Deepika love from Hyderabad
Anonymous 1 day ago
LOVE FROM ITALY ,DEEPSI.
Anonymous 1 day ago
DEEPIKA & KATRINA 2 MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMEN.
Anonymous 1 day ago
1 constant person is calling dp gudiya, queen of hearts etc etc
Anonymous 1 day ago
You are wrong actually. I am writing Deepika is a queen of harts. But I don't know who is colling her Guiyang, queen of Bollywood etc etc. By the way Deepika have many fans on pinkvilla,
Anonymous 1 day ago
For a moment I looked at dp and I was like who is this man
Anonymous 1 day ago
Me too
Anonymous 1 day ago
Yaa same here and the one who is saying go for eyecheckup fuck off bro Dipika is shit
Anonymous 1 day ago
Go for eye check up. Before you become blind.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Off course Deepika rocks always
Anonymous 1 day ago
My crush and my all time fevourite Deepika Padukone
Anonymous 1 day ago
Always Deepika
Anonymous 1 day ago
Obviously Deepika Padukone