Fashion Faceoff: Samantha Akkineni or Manushi Chhillar; Who wore the INR 1 Lakh embroidered sheer gown better?

Two celebs who appear on the fashion face-off this time are Samantha Akkineni and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

As we all know, celebrities are always in the limelight for their fashion choices, be it at the airport or events. The actresses make sure to dress up right every time and their stylish best. As we all know, fashion face-offs are no big deal these days but it is more about who wore it better. Two celebs who appear on the fashion face-off this time are Samantha Akkineni and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Last year, Samantha Akkineni turned heads with her stunning look in Sunaina Khera's sheer black embroidered dress that is worth Rs 1.15 Lakhs. Messy open hair, smokey eyes and subtle make-up with bright pink lips completed her look. That eye-catching ensemble managed to grab everyone's attention, courtesy stylist Preetham Jukalker. The style-savvy actress has always managed to leave her fans speechless with fashion choices.

Check out her look below:

Well, Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar was also spotted wearing the same see-through gown. Manushi had shared a photo of herself posing in this stunning piece at home with no makeup and natural hair. Check out her look below.

Who according to you looked good in Rs 1 Lakh embroidered see-through gown? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

