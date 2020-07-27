Fashion Faceoff: Samantha Akkineni or Mini Mathur; Who pulled it off the floral print Raw Mango saree better?

Mini Mathur looked stunning and made for a perfect red carpet appearance and now going by Samantha Akkineni's same look, it is difficult to decide who pulled off the floral print Raw Mango saree better.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the South Indian actresses who never disappoints us with her fashion choices. Her Instagram is all about her films, fashion and fitness. When it comes to fashion, Pinkvilla has always been ‘Yay’ about her looks. However, there are times when celebrities end up sporting similar or even the same outfits. Samantha Akkineni was seen wearing the same saree as actress-host Mini Mathur last year. While Sam wore at one of the events, Mini wore it at an awards show.

Mini Mathur attended an awards event last year wearing a pink and red organza saree by Raw Mango. She finished out her look with minimal makeup and wavy open hair. She accessorized it with earrings and a collar necklace. Mini Mathur looked stunning and made for a perfect red carpet appearance and now going by Samantha Akkineni's same look, it is difficult to decide who pulled off the floral print Raw Mango saree better.

At the pre-release event of her film Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni graced the event in a red and pink floral print saree by Raw Mango. She looked drop-dead gorgeous and nothing short of a goddess in this stunning look. finished out her look with soft open curls, mild smokey eye, bright lips, bindi and accessorised with an eye-grabbing neckpiece, Samantha Akkineni finished out her look with open soft curls, mild smokey eye, bright lips, bindi and accessorised with a neckpiece. definitely, another winning look of her that we can't stop talking about!

What do you think? Who wore Raw Mango floral saree better; Samantha or Mini Mathur? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Credits :Getty Images

