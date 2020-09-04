Fashion Faceoff: Samantha Akkineni or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Who wore the House of Masaba saree better?

Both Samantha Akkineni and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja are known for their unique style statement and have been ruling the fashion world.

We are back with another fashion faceoff and this time again, we have the leading ladies Samantha Akkineni and grabbing all the limelight over their throwback looks. Both, Samantha and Sonam Kapoor are known for their unique style statement and have been ruling the fashion world like a boss. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has earned the tag of fashionista while Samantha is no less and is turning heads down South with her unconventional fashion choices. Their love for fashion is quite evident and interestingly, the actresses have similar choices as well.

For one of the festive occasions in 2018, Sonam Kapoor was spotted wearing Masaba printed saree paired with a pink blouse and tribal earrings. She made a stunning appearance and what caught our eyes was she got the twist in this quirky print saree by wearing her pallu over the right shoulder. We love how she brings twist to every other look of hers! Clearly, she has earned fashionista tag for a reason.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni was also seen wearing the same designer's saree for an event. She looked stylish at her best as she accessorised it with silver jewellery. Her blouse looked a bit off due to loose sleeves.

Who according to you carried the quirky print saree better? Sonam or Samantha? Let us know in the comment section below.

