Fashion Faceoff: Samantha, Alia Bhatt or Pooja Hegde; Who styled puffy sleeves, ruched top better?
Today we have 3 stunning ladies on our fashion face-off list- Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt and Pooja Hegde.
As we all know, these days, fashion face-offs are as common as we'd like them to be. It is no big deal in the entertainment industry as well. Today we have 3 stunning ladies on our fashion face-off list- Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt and Pooja Hegde. All of them have time and again proved that they cannot go wrong with their fashion choices. Recently, Pooja Hegde was papped wearing a sexy puffy sleeves crop top that we cannot get over.
She opted for a sexy puffy sleeves crop top featuring a bralette-style bodice. She teamed her white top with breathable flared cargo pants. To complete her look, Pooja decided to go with light makeup and mascara and left her hair open in soft curls. A chain necklace and a matching bracelet added perfect drama to her evening OTTD.
A similar style top was worn by Alia Bhatt last year. The RRR actress decked up in head-to-toe black for Deepika Padukone’s birthday dinner in Mumbai. She picked out a black satin crop top with exaggerated sleeves and ruched top from House of CB and teamed it with black jeans from All Saints, black pumps and a Chanel crossbody sling bag. Keeping it as minimum as possible, she accessorised her look with mini hoops.
On the other hand, Sam too showed her love for the ruched top. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s leopard print top featuring puff sleeves by Marianna Senchina is goals. She paired her candy bow top with white denim. Loved it!
She cannot go wrong with fashion clearly!
Who according to you styled the ruched top with dramatic sleeves better? Let us know in the comment section below.
