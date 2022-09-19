Fashion Faceoff: Samantha, Alia Bhatt or Pooja Hegde; Who styled puffy sleeves, ruched top better?

As we all know, these days, fashion face-offs are as common as we'd like them to be. It is no big deal in the entertainment industry as well. Today we have 3 stunning ladies on our fashion face-off list- Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt and Pooja Hegde. All of them have time and again proved that they cannot go wrong with their fashion choices. Recently, Pooja Hegde was papped wearing a sexy puffy sleeves crop top that we cannot get over.

She opted for a sexy puffy sleeves crop top featuring a bralette-style bodice. She teamed her white top with breathable flared cargo pants. To complete her look, Pooja decided to go with light makeup and mascara and left her hair open in soft curls. A chain necklace and a matching bracelet added perfect drama to her evening OTTD.